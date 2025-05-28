Why are 2025/05/28 and 2025-05-28 different days in JavaScript?

While setting up this site itself, I ran into the following oddity:

console . log ( new Date ( '2025/05/28' ). toDateString ()); console . log ( new Date ( '2025-05-28' ). toDateString ()); console . log ( new Date ( '2025-5-28' ). toDateString ());

You may get different results on your machine!

What's going on? A Date in JavaScript always represents a point in time (i.e. milliseconds since epoch). This is more apparent when printing out the full date string: const date = new Date ( '2025/05/28' ); console . log (date); console . log (date. toDateString ()); In this case, the passed-in date string is being interpreted as a timestamp in my local time zone. toDateString() also operates relative to the local time and so we get the same day-of-the-month back out. The difference with '2025-05-28' is in parsing behavior; the string is interpreted as UTC and so ends up at a different point in time: const date = new Date ( '2025-05-28' ); console . log (date); console . log (date. toDateString ()); Why the discrepancy?

What about Temporal? For the unaware, JavaScript Temporal is coming: a new set of date and time APIs intended to replace the Date object. Our whole original date parsing issue stemmed from time zone ambiguity but in many cases, the desire is to treat date-only strings as exactly that — dates only. For example, when I say that Christmas this year is 2025-12-25 , I don’t mean the universal instant in time that is 2025-12-25T00:00:00.000Z . While Date can only ever represent the latter, Temporal offers the option of plain dates (i.e. a date without a time zone). '2025-12-25' is just 2025-12-25 , side-stepping the parsing ambiguity issue entirely. But what if one really wants to parse a date-only string into an instant in time? What time zone will Temporal choose when absent in the string itself? Answer: It’s a hard error; an offset or time zone identifier must be provided. No repeat mistakes here.